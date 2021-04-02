Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

IU Health, ISDH kick off 16-day mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana University Health, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana Department of Health launched a 16-day mass vaccination clinic at the Speedway.

On Thursday, 6,000 shot were given in the garages of this historic racing landmark.

Vaccinated.

Today the state health department began another mass vaccination clinic.the clinic at the indianapolis motor speedway will offer 6-thousand shots johnson and johnson shots a day the clinic aims to administer up to 96-thousand vaccines by the end of april.

To find a vaccination site near you... or to look at more indiana and ohio covid numbers visit our website at wfft dot com...that information is at

