CDC Updates Guidance for Americans Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Friday, giving the green light for those who are fully vaccinated to travel.

We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives.

Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Washington Post'.

Health experts reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated as concerns that the U.S. may be facing a fourth surge of the pandemic have emerged.

Please wait until you're fully vaccinated before you're traveling, before you're engaging in high-risk activities, Dr. Leana Wen, Medical Analyst, via CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in, saying that he felt COVID fatigue himself, but that precautions are still currently necessary.

I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Expert, via CNN.

The warnings come as several states have begun to loosen restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

Variants of the coronavirus that have emerged worldwide have now been detected in various places throughout the U.S