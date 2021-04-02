Lex student killed 4/2

Tuesday night Region Tournament action: 3-23-21
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - The 11th Region is one of the toughest regions in Kentucky. It boast multiple top-10 teams as well as..
Student killed police lights.jpg grief counselors will be on hand..
After a lexington high school senior died in utah.
The fayette county school district... is calling the death of henry clay student, 18-year-old nathan bennett.... a tragic loss.
Accroding to police..
The senior died in a snowboarding accident in park city utah.
Officers say bennett was snowboarding at park city mountain resort tuesday afternoon when he went off the trail and hit a tree.
According to officers he was flown to a hospital where he died.
Police say bennett was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
