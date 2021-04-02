Lex student killed 4/2

18 year old senior from Henry clay dies due to snowboarding

grief counselors will be on hand..

After a lexington high school senior died in utah.

The fayette county school district... is calling the death of henry clay student, 18-year-old nathan bennett.... a tragic loss.

Accroding to police..

The senior died in a snowboarding accident in park city utah.

Officers say bennett was snowboarding at park city mountain resort tuesday afternoon when he went off the trail and hit a tree.

According to officers he was flown to a hospital where he died.

Police say bennett was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

