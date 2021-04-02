Explosion of gas cylinders in a building under construction in Villeurbanne, France

A strong explosion took place in a building under construction in Villeurbanne, France on April 2.
"It would be gas cylinders, a plume of smoke was visible throughout the city.
Lots of debris around.
No injuries were reported," said the Mathis Boussuge.