Global Edition
Friday, April 2, 2021

Explosion of gas cylinders in a building under construction in Villeurbanne, France

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:38s
A strong explosion took place in a building under construction in Villeurbanne, France on April 2.

"It would be gas cylinders, a plume of smoke was visible throughout the city.

Lots of debris around.

No injuries were reported," said the Mathis Boussuge.

