Ways you can contribute to World Autism Awareness

To celebrate World Autism Awareness, the Kelberman Center and local businesses are pairing up to fundraise for kids with autism.

Some local businesses found a way that you can chip in...as easy as buying a cup of coffee.

"coronavirus has put a damper on many activities, but that hasn't stopped the kelberman center from celebrating autism awareness month."

the kelberman center is still having their annual walk for autism, but this year it will be virtual.

You can order t-shirts, create a team, and fundraise online.

"and it's very important that you join a team to be able to showcase the importance of the uniqueness of what we do.

And to help support this agency, because without that we wouldn't be able to provide all of these services."

but this isn't the only thing the kelberman center has to offer... "i encourage anyone to go on our website.

that's also on our website, we have our spring sessions, spring 1 and 2.

And we have a whole calendar of events for april and may."

there's also a few local businesses that are raising awareness for autism and donating money to the kelberman center.

"three that i really want to highlight is the bagel grove, holland farms, and utica coffee.

Those three businesses this year have decided to promote awareness within their facilities and are donating back to us so we can continue to provide the care to these individuals."

but the most important takeaway is to support those with autism and be inclusive.

"everybody's different, everybody learns different.

I think the importance is to be patient, be kind.

Remember that they are human and you know we're just all different."

one young girl with autism who is apart of the kelberman center also has something to say to you... "if you help us, that would mean so much to the kids at kelberman.

Make sure that you are alwa ving a smileto othu can so make aonation tothe kelb, i'm violet scibior for newschannel 2."> in order to spread awareness on sexual assault, the ywca of