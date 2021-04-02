Law firm honors Pastor Raines with Easter drive-thru dinner giveaway

Joining the church.

They say the growth is slower in the last 18 months compared to previous years.

The forrest b.

Johnson law firm is partnering with the new pilgrim missionary baptist church to honor the legacy of pastor raines,' who recently died from covid-19.

They'll host a feed the hungry easter drive-thru tomorrow, where they will give out a thousand free meals from anderson's diner.

And give the first one hundred children an easter basket.

The law firm says pastor raine' impacted their lives, and it was only fitting to do something in his memory.

We know we can't ever fill his shoes or the shoesof his father before him, but, we just kind of want to do our part, pick up where he left off, let the community know that even though c1 3 b13 he may not be here that you know still want to honor his vision for his