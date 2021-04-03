FDA warns Real Water still advertising, available for purchase online

Real Water Inc.
Is still under investigation by the FDA, the CDC, and the Health District.
Despite that, the feds say the company is still advertising its recalled products on social media, and they're still available for you to buy online.
Real Water Inc.
Is still under investigation by the FDA, the CDC, and the Health District.
Despite that, the feds say the company is still advertising its recalled products on social media, and they're still available for you to buy online.
Bioasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) (OTCQB:BIOAF) announced it has formed a research collaboration with Aposense Limited, an Israeli..
At this point, everyone in advertising knows the world of digital ad targeting is moving away from technologies like cookies. But,..