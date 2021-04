OSHP: 2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Tate Township crash

Two people were were killed and two others were seriously injured after a crash in Tate Township Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

CRASH THAT KILLED TWO PEOPLEIN TATE TOWNSHIP.POLICE SAY JOSE NOLAND WASHEADING EAST ON "BETHEL NEWRICHMOND ROAD" WHEN HE LOSTCONTROL AND HIT A CAR IN THEOTHER LANE.

NOLAND'S CARTRAVELED OFF THE ROAD - HIT AUTILITY POLE WHICH SPLIT THEVEHICLE IN HALF.17-YEAR-OLDAUSTIN ROSE WAS EJECTED FROMNOLAND'S CAR.

BOTH WEREPRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.POLICE SAY NEITHER OF THEMWERE WEARING SEATBELTS.

THEDRIVER OF THE FORD ESCAPE ANDA 16-YEAR-OLD PASSENGER WERETAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL - ANDARE IN SERIOUS CONDITION.