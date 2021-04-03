Live Oak vs Durham, Shasta vs Red Bluff, Foothill vs Enterprise

#4 dominic tovar rb senior 5.

Touchodwn durham #40 jacob christensen rb senior durham would win this one 49 to 13.

Next up we have shasta taking on redbluff... we start you off in the second quarter of the game the wolves striking first the senior layton dunlap launching one deep down the field finding his man jack reindel..

Shasta up 6 zip.

But red bluff fires right back with a bomb of their own to the*big fell* caden sanders... who walks in all six three 230 pounds of himself into the endzone.

But the wolves aren't backing down the sophmore braxton flemming juking his way into the endzone.

And hunter pinkston will finish off what they started here with a two point conversion giving shasta a 14 to seven lead.

And they'll go to the air one more time laucnhing one deep down to the field finding hunter pinkston again for a huge gain he says get off of me.

Let's slow this one down layton dunlap dropping one right into the breadbasket of the senior.

What a throw!

Shasta would go onto win this one 28 to seven.

Foothill vs.

Enterprise!

Foothill on the board first.

Enterprise - qb zack mcneil to the fullback.

Nice play.

Enterprise - 11 wr lewis-cooper with the catch.

Foothill - tie game - the qb cooper (la-loli) laloli nice run.

Foothill - rb caiden williford td!

Enterprise - rb eil cortinas!

Eating!

Enterprise - jarius mast with the pick!

Enterprise - jahari johnson td!

After the game we spoke with both coaches.

Looked like the game was getting close, how are you feeling tonight?

Happy we won, we have a lot to clean up.

Played a good opponent, we made mistakes, but in a year like this you're thankful for every kind of victory.

Little down, don't feel good about a loss, we did some good things, lot of turnovers tonight, shot ourselves in the foot.

Here's