Pune temples closed, dine-in services at hotels restricted following spike in COVID cases

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, restrictions have been imposed in the state.

Being the topmost district with most coronavirus cases, several restrictions have also been imposed in Pune.

All religious places in Pune will remain completely closed till April 09.

People were seen praying from outside as the temple remains closed here.

In view of more COVID restrictions, hotels in Pune will provide only takeaway and home delivery services from today.

The dine-in will not be allowed at eateries here for next 7 days.

Locals supported government's decision and one of the locals said, "Govt has done the right thing.

This will help to control rising caseload." There are currently over 70,000 active cases in Pune.