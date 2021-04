Hundreds of protesters joined marches and rallies across Britain on Saturday 3 April) as part of a "national weekend of action" against a proposed new law that would give police extra powers to curb pr

Hundreds of protesters joined marches and rallies across Britain on Saturday 3 April) as part of a "national weekend of action" against a proposed new law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill would toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations.