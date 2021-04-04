The US needs a radical revolution of values | Dr. Bernice King

To cultivate a society grounded in equity and love, we must uproot systems of oppression and violence towards Black communities, says Dr. Bernice Albertine King, community builder and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In a time of mourning and protest, King calls for a revolution of values, allies that engage and a world where anger is channeled into social and economic change.

"Freedom is never really won.

You earn it and win it in every generation," King says.

"Every generation is called to this freedom struggle." (This video, excerpted from a panel featuring Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson and Anthony D.

Romero, was recorded June 3, 2020.

Watch the full discussion at go.ted.com/endingracism)