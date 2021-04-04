Devotees offer Easter midnight prayers, PM Modi extends wishes

Easter midnight prayers were offered at a church in Chennai on April 03.

Devotees offered prayers ensuring COVID norms are not flouted.

Easter is celebrated with great zest by Christians across the globe as it marks Jesus Christ's resurrection.

Easter marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the countrymen on this auspicious day via Twitter.

The tweet read, "Greetings on Easter!

On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ.

His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."