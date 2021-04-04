Easter Takes on New Meaning in 2021

After a year of hardship and tragedy, Easter Sunday took on a whole new meaning for parishoners at Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica.

What is to come.

This year, after not being able to attend and in-person easter service... it means so much more.

Here's newschannel two's james corrigan.

Easter is a time for many to reflect on what the year has brought..

And what is to come.

This year, after not being able to attend and in-person easter service... it means so much more.

Here's newschannel two's james corrigan.

(take package) it's a celebration of a rise from the dark.

Now more than ever.

(ta cg emmferguson) e "everyone felt salone withthe pf urdes, in uticaand aroundthe woy rved as a bean of lighafter a yy ople's faith watested.(take cg d stuff at's been goingn the amnt of lives los these e the this like you kn, what's, what's the point all of this, like, what's, why is this happening."

But for so many in the community, renewed hope was found in the midst of despair.

"i think it really focuses on the bonds you form with other people.

And the little things like the little moments like this, like just being here wh oer people,even io ieract wh everye, the fact that you get to be here with people, i think that's really important."

(take cg rose butler) "i am a funeral planner here at lourdes.

And all the funerals that we've had to do, has strengthened my faith and helped other people help the families deal with the death of a loved one."

(take cg father joe) "it's been a year filled with generosity and kindness.

With compassion, people reaching out and supporting each other.

And so, so many ways, so it hasn't all been negative."

(take cg james corrigan) of all the ways this easter is more meaningful than others, perhaps the biggest is that many of the parishioners here at lourdes will be spending the day with their families, some even for the very first time in a big gathering since the start of the pandemic.

And that's something that nobody can take for granted anymore.

(take cg gloria shaw) "i have family coming over, we're all vaccinated.

It's just nice to be able to hug.

Again, it's my biggest, biggest desire right now."

"last year, we had to do zoom easter, we had to zoom with our family and see them that way.

But this year, we get to be together and and just spend each other's time."

Today's easter may have looked a bit different from what we're used to.

We still can't be as close as we once were.

Our way of worship might be a bit different now.

And the list of those we pray for may have grown.

But no matter what you believe the story of easter is an allegory of a community that's lost so much becoming whole once again.

"we too will rise out from this, we will become better and stronger and hopefully more loving and caring and compassionate" a rebirth in oneself and in each other.

That is the true meaning of resurrection.

James corrigan, newschannel 2.> easter sunday is a day to spend time with family and this year, after not being able to attend and in-person easter service... it anso much re.

Here'newschannel t's james rrigan.take package)it's e from theark.

Nomore than er.

(take cemma ferguson) none o alonwith the ndemic.

Sopraying r lady olourdes, intica, and ound the wod, easter sundaserve.

After year whermany