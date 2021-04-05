Florence's most famous tourist attractions were deserted on Monday (April 5) amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown over the Easter period.
Florence's most famous tourist attractions deserted amid strict COVID lockdown
Footage showed the empty Ponte Vecchio, Pitti Palace and Boboli Gardens.
All museums are closed.
The city normally attracts around 16 million visitors a year with many of those heading to see the famous bridge which crosses the Arno river and museums. All Italian regions are now in the "red zone" - the highest tier of restrictions - as the country battles the third wave, with about 20,000 new cases a day.
Non-essential movement is banned.