Florence's most famous tourist attractions deserted amid strict COVID lockdown

Florence's most famous tourist attractions were deserted on Monday (April 5) amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown over the Easter period.

Florence's most famous tourist attractions were deserted on Monday (April 5) amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown over the Easter period.

Footage showed the empty Ponte Vecchio, Pitti Palace and Boboli Gardens.

All museums are closed.

The city normally attracts around 16 million visitors a year with many of those heading to see the famous bridge which crosses the Arno river and museums. All Italian regions are now in the "red zone" - the highest tier of restrictions - as the country battles the third wave, with about 20,000 new cases a day.

Non-essential movement is banned.