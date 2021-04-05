MorningLine: Gun Laws (March 2021) P.3

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by John Harris, President of the TN Firearms Association to talk about the recently passed permitless carry law, and to take your questions and comments.
Be sure to watch to learn more.
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by John Harris, President of the TN Firearms Association to talk about the recently passed permitless carry law, and to take your questions and comments.
Be sure to watch to learn more.
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by John Harris, President of the TN Firearms Association to talk about the recently passed..