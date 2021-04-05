Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Contango Oil & Gas, off about 7.6% and shares of Occidental Petroleum off about 7.3% on the day.

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Gevo, trading lower by about 8% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 7%.