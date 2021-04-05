Police searching for missing 19-year-old student Richard Okorogheye have said a body has been found in Epping Forest.
Body found in Epping Forest in search for Richard Okorogheye
The hunt for Richard Okorogheye continues, with police now conducting a detailed search in Epping Forest.