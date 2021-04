Body found in Richard Okorogheye search not yet identified

The formal identification of the body found during the search for missing teenager Richard Okorogheye has yet to be identified.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling says formal identification and post-mortem exam will take place soon, meanwhile police will remain in Epping Forest to carry out further searches.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn