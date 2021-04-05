'Loki' Trailer Released by Marvel Studios

'Loki' Trailer Released by Marvel Studios.

The new series, featuring the God of Mischief, is set to debut on Disney+ on June 11.

Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority), Marvel, via statement.

The trailer shows a TVA agent, played by Owen Wilson, .

Attempting to get Loki, revisited by Tom Hiddleston, to help him fix the natural progression of time.

But given Loki's track record, the agent is uncertain if he can trust him.

Other cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, .

Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E.

Grant