Man charged with causing death of two-week-old boy after pram hit by car

A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing the death of a two-week-old boy whose pram was hit by a car.West Midlands Police said at around 4pm on Easter Sunday, Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement in his pram by family when he was struck by a car in Brownhills, Walsall.