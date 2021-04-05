State working on online sports betting deal

Andrew Cuomo says the state is working on an agreement with the Oneida Indian Nation to allow online sports betting to come to Oneida County.

Issue is one of the sticking points.

Could central new york be cut out of the mobile sports betting bill?

The governor says no.

When questioned today about the possibility that oneida county could lose 20 million dollars a year -- on this -- the governor laughed as if to suggest that's not true.

He says there are two ways other state's have handled this.

One....you give the casinos the right to run mobile sports betting and make the profits.

Or two....the state will contract directly with mobile sports vendors.

The governor wants the latter.

What complicates it.... is indian gaming.

5:56 it depends on where you're standing or where you're sitting when you make the bet 5:59 that's what we're trying to work through.

If youre standing in an area that has indian gaming, and that bet goes to the state rather than through the casino that revenue goes to the state.

6:20 their claim is since youre in their physical area, they should get that bet the revenue from that gaming.

6:32 local lawmakers say if the state does not include the oneida indian nation in the final draft of the bill.... residents in a ten county region would be excluded from participating in mobile sports betting.

