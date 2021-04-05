Ohio rolls out vaccination stations at colleges, universities

CORONAVIRUS --OHIO IS SHIFTINGIT'S FOCUS TOWARDS COLLEGESTUDENTS -- IN ORDER TO SLOWTHE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.

THISWEEK... THE STATE ORDERED MOREJOHNSON AND JOHNSON DOSES --THAN KENTUCKY AND INDIANAáCOMBINEDREPORTER LARRY SEWARDEXPLAINS HOW THEY HOPE ITHELPS DRUM UP DEMAND.the race to vaccinate beganwith"i kind of questioned... likethe moderna.

Though i see it'seffective aswell."...brand mattered less thanaccess... which created c-d-c'svaccine-finder."i think the overridingsentiment is that if you havea vaccine in front of you, youjust get it and that's whatwe've seen across theboard."now, with everyone older than16 eligible in tri-state... ashot of change sits in clinicvials.u-c health is onlygiving pfizer to teens tooyoung for other approvedbrands."there are certain cases inwhich we are actually seeingpotentially a greater interestin the j and j vaccine becauseit is one shot.

It is one anddone.

Many people are lookingat that one as one to just getoverwith."but supply is uncle sam's call.every week... Pfizer, Modernaand Johnson and Johnson givedose to the u-s governmentall50 states get shares based ontheir population over the ageof 18.that number is theMAXIMUM each state can order.and states can do so atwhatever pace they choose.ifany asks for less than themax... leftovers roll into thenext week.from there... statesdecide and manage distribution.email from ohio's departmentof health told us:"...of thestate's weekly allocations,Ohio receives the largestnumber of doses from Pfizer."but as the buckeye statelaunches campus clinics tofully vaccinate collegestudents before summer break...ohio is getting 171-thousanddoses of johnson and johnson...one of the country's tenlargest deliveries of thepandemic......more thankentucky and indiana combined.it's part of governor dewine'splan to attack demanddifferently."if we see a part of ohio, anarea of ohio, a city, zipcode, whatever, that isreally, people are backed upand there's really greatdemand then we will sure morevaccine in there and westarted to dothat..."he's starting with collegestudents.before summerbreak... all will have a shotat getting johnson and johnsondoses."for xavier students... that'swednesday inside the cintascenter.

A week from today...providers can take up to25-percent of their vaccine togive in private clinics forbusinesses.

