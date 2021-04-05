Summer Camps Plan To Follow CDC Guidelines

Summer is approaching and parents will be preparing their kids for summer camp as the pandemic continues.

News 1's patsy douglas found out how programs in acadiana are preparing for those kids and protecting them from covid-19.

Reporter intro summer camp organizers tell me the'll follow cdc coronavirus guidelines as many kids are ready for social interaction and fun this summer ..

Nat sound - whistle blow and clapping..sot - "last summer we could see when they come, you can tell that they were just cooped up for like the first two months of quarantine last year, then they came here and just wanted to explode.."

Vo camper safety is top priority -- as many groups will limit group sizes this summersot - "we are going to limit that 60-group size as much as we can and try to keep them in their smaller groups 15 strong , but that we way there not ya know breathing on each other or whatever touching all the same surfaces with them being sanitized in between."vo - five of the 10 weeks for summer camp sessions are already full at acadiana kids club sot -- "we are going to be on high alert for illnesses and sicknesses and we will check temperatures upon arrival just to ensure that everybody is being dropped off healthy and that ya know for signs of illness we will send home and exclude from camp."vo childre's museum of acadiana is also preparing for a safe summer camp.

They plan on spending time outside in hopes spread kids out more easily.

Sot - "keeping them engaged by new experiences , out of the box things that they may not have been able to do at home and then also taking outside when the weather is nice ..

Reporter tag those at cma will have to answer questions about experiencing symptoms and have their temperature checked before participating in camp.

