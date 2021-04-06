SCORES 4-5-21: King leads Utica Academy of Science to win over Mt. Markham to close out season

Visiting utica academy of science in boys hoops.

Final game on the schedule for the atoms who come in at 7-2 - winners of three straight.

The mustangs - at 8-3 have two more remaining.

--- second quarter - in a one-point game.

Mustangs have the advantage and tack on more.

Off the steal - bryce lynch ahead to ethan maine for the catch and shoot.

18-15 mount markham.

--- final seconds of the half - atoms with the lead.

Doneilous king junior - from straight away - knocks it down for three just before the buzzer.

U-a-s lead 24-18 at the break...king was just getting started.

--- early in the third - great defense here - wol machteng with the block.

Down the other way - donald grant junior to the rack.

A 9-2 run to open up the frame for u-a-s and they lead by 13.

--- mustangs call a timeout - out of the huddle - some signs of life.

Will lunny junior - just inside the arc - stop and pop...good.

Mt.

Markham down 11.

--- but right back the other way - it's king from up top - drops it from deep...and shortly after that - gets it in the wing and hits that too.

D- k junior lighting it up.

Four threes in the third quarter alone - seven total in the game.

--- to the fourth - mustangs trying to keep pace.

It's lunny again - this time driving the lane and getting the bounce.

20 points - 10 rebounds for him.

--- but this was doneilous king junior's night.

The prince of king of kings - with another triple and then in the next possession - hard to the rim...bucket...and foul... ((score)) ...26 points for the...did i mention he's an eighth grader?

Fantastic performance for the youngster as king helps u-a-s to a 69-48 win.

We have some good news to start your work week.

It appears