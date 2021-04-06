UK woman surprises 'lonely' grandmother with two kittens to help her through lockdown

Chloe Matthewman filmed as her nan opened a box revealing two adorable kittens.

A woman in Pontefract, UK, surprised her grandmother with two kittens to help her overcome the loneliness of lockdown.

She said: "My grandmother told me on 18 March that she would like two kittens.

She had pet cats many years ago but they recently passed away.

She bought fish but said she felt very lonely, especially through the pandemic, so I got her two kittens!" This footage was filmed on March 20.