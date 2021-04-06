Cute kid sick of UK lockdowns threatens to punch Boris Johnson

"If you do one more lockdown...

This is the hilarious moment an adorable 4-year-old threatened to punch British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for repeated COVID-19 lockdowns.

"If you do one more lockdown...I am going round your house to punch you," Marley Brandon says into the camera from his home in Essex.

"Marley had just asked me when he could start going swimming again and going to see his friends, " said mum Harmony Brandon.

"But upon hearing that we were in lockdown, he got annoyed," she added.

At first, Harmony said she didn't want to encourage his aggressive behaviour and so tried not to laugh.

"I watched it back that night and definitely saw the funny side and decided to share," she said.

The amusing moment was captured back in January.