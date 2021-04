Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala have set up "women friendly" polling stations for a local election taking place today (April 6).

In a move that could anger feminists, the stations have been decorated with pink balloons and ribbons.

They also offer facilities for pregnant, breastfeeding and disabled women so that they can cast their votes in comfort and without fear.