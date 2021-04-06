Credit Suisse takes $4.7 billion hit from hedge fund collapse

The collapse of US hedge fund Archegos Capital cost Credit Suisse nearly $4.7 billion and two of the bank’s top executives their jobs.
CNN’s Ann Stewart reports.
Swiss lender Credit Suisse Tuesday said it expects to report a pre-tax loss in its first quarter, hurt by a hefty 4.4 billion..
Collapse of Archegos has reportedly prompted SEC and FCA inquiries into Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and others