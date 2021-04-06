A daffodil bloomed to look like a bouquet of flowers - after it grew 13 heads from a single bulb

A daffodil bloomed to look like a bouquet of flowers - after it grew 13 heads from a single bulb.Green-fingered Helen Turner, 53, said she was amazed to find new daffodil flowers were growing each day following a week of balmy British weather. The mum-of-six has been tending to her garden at her home in Manchester since she moved in more than 20 years ago but said she'd never seen anything like it before. She said she noticed one of her daffodils had grown a few flower heads and each day she returned to find they were multiplying. Amazingly, 13 heads have grown from the single stem so far but Helen said she doesn't know what she'll do with her beautiful flower. A single daffodil bulb can produce as many as 20 blossoms in a season and will bloom prolifically come spring time if they received enough winter chill.Helen said: "I've never seen anything like this so it's quite exciting."I've always loved gardening and have been taking care of my plants and flowers for more than 20 years. "I just like growing everything.

Last year I had my own sunflowers and they got a bit too big."But I've never seen anything like this in my life before.

My neighbours are all amazed. "I haven't got a clue what I'll do with it, whether to just let it keep growing and see where that goes."