Global Edition
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Rangers home opener sees fully filled stadium despite pandemic in Texas

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:40s 0 shares 1 views
The Texas Rangers held its home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Monday, April 5.

It was the first 100% capacity professional sports event of the COVID-19 pandemic with no attendance restrictions in effect on the United States.

Videos posted on social media showed baseball fans packing the stands of the stadium.

