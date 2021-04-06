Rangers home opener sees fully filled stadium despite pandemic in Texas

The Texas Rangers held its home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Monday, April 5.

It was the first 100% capacity professional sports event of the COVID-19 pandemic with no attendance restrictions in effect on the United States.

Videos posted on social media showed baseball fans packing the stands of the stadium.