Healthy Living: Working on posture after moving from office chair to couch

While some are returning to the office after working from home during the pandemic, others have been getting work done on the couch for well over a year now, which experts say can contribute to pain if done without attention and care.

"sitting in an office chair all day never did your back any favors-- but going from ergonomic chair or standing desk to kitchen table and couch while working from home can cause some pain."

Oregon medical group physical therapist ryan embly says along with the pandemic has come pain.

"people generally being really tight in their hips, their upper backs and their necks and shoulders."

That's because your work setup on the couch doesn't have the same type of support as some office chairs.

"when it comes to ergonomics, we definately have these systems that are in place that help our bodies tolerate the things we are asking them to do."

But even the best office chair can stop the pain that comes from slumping.

"when we sustain positions for a long time, then we develop abnormal movement patterns and abnormal muscle imbalances, which then can cause compensation patterns which can overall then can cause pain."

Embly reccommends keeping your posture active-- the second you feel yourself slumping or slouching change positions or places.

"it's not that you can't sit on the couch or sit at the dinner table or use your laptop.

But sometimes it just means movign more."

If working from home has you in a slump-- then seeing a physical therapist can help you manage the pain.

"what's somebody's posture?

How can we adapt the movement pattern?

What's the muscle imbalance that has created this stiffness in someone's spine or back?"

"embly says people also move more at the office.

It can be helpful to imitate that walk to the watercooler or a coworker's desk by walking to the mailbox or around the house.

