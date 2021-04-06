Long-term care facility eases restrictions

Are able to get vaccinated across the nation.

Restrictions are changing, including at long-term care facilities.

News 10's porsha williams is in the studio to explain.

//////// i talked with the administrator of the newton care center over in newton, illinois.

The facility is now allowing families "inside" to visit residents.

Paula schoonover says the illinois health department issued guidance allowing visitation again... so, the facility followed that decision.

Places allowing visitation still have to follow c-d-c guidelines.

I talked with staff back in december.

At that time... they were going through their second covid spike.

Now they say 98 percent of the facility is fully vaccinated.

//////// "families are now able to come into the facility, they can visit one on one.

Still social distancing, still masking.

But the piece of that, that's really good is that for those residents who have been vaccinated we can now allow touch.

That means hugs and holding hands.

