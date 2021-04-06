A Year Into The Pandemic, Vitalant Still Struggling For Blood Donors

Last update that we recd from the national level was that through the last year we hadn't 17,000 blood drives that were lost or canceled due to the pandemic, so.

That is a huge amount of blood that has been uncollected nationwide.

And so, um, here in lafayette, we are we're doing okay, but we could always be doing better.

So right now there's a huge push for anyone out there who's watching who is a type o blood, whether you're type o negative for o positive.

We really need.

You to make an appointment to come and donate with us.

So here if i tell, you know, covert is not spread through blood, so that's a really good thing to note.

Also if you're curious, we do test for covert antibodies.

So when you come to give blood we actually.

We'll test your blood and see if you have any of those covert antibodies in your blood on dat will help you to know.

You know whether or not you might have had cove it over the last year, so some people may have had a cold or just not been feeling great, but never got a covert tests.

So it might help your curiosity there.

Say the best thing you can do is to make an appointment that way.

You don't have as much of a wait time on doll so you can fill out your information online the day of your donations, so that when you come in, you're pretty much done and you're ready to donate so you can do that by going to our website.

It's vie talent v i t a l a.

N t dot org's.

And you can enter your zip code and they will find a blood drive.

That's close to you that's.

Open to the public, or they'll