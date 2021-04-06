Paul Pierce Fired By ESPN Following Instagram Live Post

The NBA legend live streamed a video of himself with several exotic dancers over the weekend.

None of the participants in the video appeared to be adhering to social distancing protocols.

ESPN is owned by the family oriented Walt Disney Company.

The network has not commented on the severing of ties between the former Celtic and ESPN.

Pierce had been an analyst on the shows 'NBA Countdown' and 'The Jump' since 2017.

He seemed to strike a defiant tone on Twitter following the news of his firing.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree, Paul Piece, Twitter, via CNN.

I can't lose even when I lose I'm winning, Paul Piece, Twitter, via CNN