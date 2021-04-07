Masks Still Required At Courthouse

WAAY-31's Alex Torres-Perez joins us ilve with a closer look at what other covid safety precautions the courthouse is taking.

New information - the madison county courthouse will keep masking in place until further notice.

This comes as the state wide mask order is set to expire this friday.

There are several precautions in place inside and outside the madison county courthouse.

Here you can see some social distance markers on the ground to keep people 6 feet apart -- and you can find these markings inside the courthouse as well.

The court administrator says they're doing what they can to keep you safe.

"we have to make the jurors feel safe" kim mckoy is the madison county court administrator.

She's responsible of setting up the court schedules and helps out with making sure the proper precautions are in place inside the courtrooms. "they're necessary to keep people safe and comfortable so they can come in."

She gave me a look inside several courtrooms. there are several sanitation stations in place.

Plexiglass was also installed along with big monitors for virtual hearings.

"all the seating has been designated and marked to be 6 feet apart."

Because of spacing -- only 2 courtrooms are available to hold jury trials.

"so, i can only have 2 judges try during a jury week.

Typically before covid, pre-covid, i had 8 judges that would be trying cases."

Capacity is also down from 60 to 80 people in a room to just over a dozen.

Everyone in that room must wear a mask -- and the courthouse does have extra protection available.

"we have shields that are available to anyone that needs them."

Mckoy says the opening of the new madison county service center has also made a huge difference.

"there's not as many people that would come in contact with, so it's mainly the courts and the commission in this building right now."

The courthouse does poll people who come in for jury trials.

So far-- mckoy says they've gotten a good response.

"they feel comfortable and safe with the precautions that we have."

People who are sick -- regardless of whether or not they have covid-- will also not be allowed to attend a court hearing, trial or proceeding.

Reporting live in hsv atp waay 31 news.