Counterfeit pills linked with multiple overdoses in Rochester
First tonight: counterfeit pills causing concern in the med city.
says are causing a problem in rochester... leading to more overdoses.
Yeah katie... officers say a dose of narcan may have saved a man's life in this parking lot last night after they found him overdosing.
A friend said he thought the victim took percocet... but police say it was more than likely fentanyl in the form of a counterfeit pill.
Police say incidents like these are on the rise in rochester
with pills like these being linked with eight overdoses and four deaths in the med city since the start of this year.
"*p*d has seized over 10?
but are by and large laced with fentanyl
"*large laced with fentanyl ?
"* an extremely potet and often deadly opioid.
Frank ohm with r?
"*p?
namely methamphetamine
"* namely methamphetami ne ?
"* have become harder to smuggle since the start of the pandemic.
Ohm says that's made meth more expensive and harder to find... leading to what he calls a "tremendous shift" to opioids.
If you have pills like these in your possession... lieutenant ohm says you can turn them over to RPD
"*d