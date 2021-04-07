Counterfeit pills linked with multiple overdoses in Rochester

A man's life is saved thanks to a dose of narcan after overdosing.

First tonight: conterfeit pills causing concern in the med city.

"*d says are causing a problem in rochester... leading to more overdoses.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with why police believe they're becoming more common.

Yeah katie... officers say a dose of narcan may have saved a man's life in this parking lot last night after they found him overdosing.

A friend said he thought the victim took percocet... but police say it was more than likely fentanyl in the form of a counterfeit pill.

Police say incidents like these are on the rise in rochester

with pills like these being linked with eight overdoses and four deaths in the med city since the start of this year.

thousand of them... which they say are made to look like legitimate prescription drugs

large laced with fentanyl

"* an extremely potet and often deadly opioid.

"* have become harder to smuggle since the start of the pandemic.

Ohm says that's made meth more expensive and harder to find... leading to what he calls a "tremendous shift" to opioids, and thank you anthony.

If you have pills like these in your posession... leutenant ohm says you can turn them over to Rochester Police Department

