Comets excited to be back on the ice, cautiously optimistic to get season back on track

After nearly one month on pause due to COVID-19 protocols, the Comets have returned to practice with the hopes that they will resume their game slate this coming weekend.

Hopeful to resume game action this weekend.

The team hasn't played a game since march 10th as they've dealt with two separate pauses due to positive covid-19 cases within the organization.

The exact number of cases has not been disclosed - but some players did experience symptoms related to the virus.

Most of the team has been on the ice for practice the past couple of days.

There are still five players who haven't yet returned - but the comets are hoping to have at least four of them back for the weekend.

With the past month spent largely in quarantine and away from the rink - the team seems upbeat - and cautiously optimistic about getting the season back on track.

Trent cull: mitch reinke: if all goes according to plan - the comets will return to game action on friday at home against rochester.

Up to 400 fans will be allowed in attendance - under covid-19 guidelines.

