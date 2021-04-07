Covid-19: 40 doctors test positive at Lucknow's King George's Medical University| Oneindia News

As many as 40 doctors, including Vice-Chancellor have tested positive for Covid-19 at Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

India breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, as it recorded over 1.15 lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours for first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maharashtra sends SOS to Centre over vaccine scarcity, says stocks to last 3 days only.

Vaccination centres in Maharashtra had to be shut down owing to lack of doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines.

At a time when the country is reeling under the Coronavrius pandemic, the Delhi High Court said today that a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a car.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept repo rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance to sustain growth.

