UK Deliveroos go on strike to demand fair pay

Deliveroo riders staged a nationwide strike calling for fair pay and better working conditions Wednesday, April 7.
In London, hundreds of riders on scooters and bicycles took to the streets.
Deliveroo riders staged a nationwide strike calling for fair pay and better working conditions Wednesday, April 7.
In London, hundreds of riders on scooters and bicycles took to the streets.
Deliveroo riders staged a nationwide strike calling for fair pay and better working conditions Wednesday, April 7.
In London, hundreds of riders on scooters and bicycles took to the streets.
LONDON (AP) — Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working..
LONDON (AP) — Gig economy riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo are set to join strikes in five U.K. cities..