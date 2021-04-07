UK Deliveroos go on strike to demand fair pay Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:12s 07 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

UK Deliveroos go on strike to demand fair pay Deliveroo riders staged a nationwide strike calling for fair pay and better working conditions Wednesday, April 7. In London, hundreds of riders on scooters and bicycles took to the streets.

