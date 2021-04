Mobile healthcare group for homebound seniors receives COVID-19 vaccines

GROUPS ARE FINALLY GETTINGCOVID-19 VACCINES FOR THEIRPATIENTS& A PALM BEACH COUNTYCOMPANY SAYS NEARLY HALF OFITS HOMEBOUND PATIENTS DO NOTHAVE ACCESS TO A COMPUTER ANDCOULD NOT SIGN UP FOR THESTATE HOMEBOUND VACCINEPROGRAM.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL5'S MICHELLE QUESADA EXPLAINSHOW THOSE LOCAL HOMEBOUNDPATIENTS ARE FINALLY BEINGVACCINATEDNATS (CHRISTINE BROOKS - NURSEPRACTITIONER) 0:17 ALRIGHTJUST RELAX YOUR ARM, 1, 2, 3PERFECT YOU'RE DOING GOODTHAT'S IT NEARLY EVERY WEEKSINCE VACCINES STARTED TOARRIVE AT LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES&.

CHRISTINE BROOKSOF MOBILE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONSCONTACTED THE STATE FORANSWERS& THIS WEEK SHE GOT THENOTICE SHE'S BEEN WAITINGFOR..

CHRISTINE BROOKS - NURSEPRACTITIONER - MOBILEHEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS 12:42:48WE GOT NOTIFIED EARLY THISWEEK FROM THE STATE OF FLORIAND RECEIVED THE VACCINEWITHIN 24 OF ACKNOWLEDGITHAT EMAIL JOHNSON AND JOHNSONDOSES FOR THOSE ELDERLYHOMEBOUND PATIENTS LIKE EFFIEMAE SCHNEIDER IN HAVERHILL&WHO IS 92 AND HASN'T LEFT HERHOME IN MONTHS.

EFFIE MAESCHNEIDER - 92 YEAR OLD 0:44I'M 92 I SPEND MOST OF MY DAYCROCHETING I MAKE BIG PACKAGESOF THEM AND I GIVE THEM AWAYEFFIE MAE SHARES THAT AT FIRSTSHE WASN'T SURE IF SHE'D EVEGET ACCESS TO THE VACCINE.EFFIE MAE SCHNEIDER 1:02 IWASN'T SURE WHETHER I WASGOING TO GET IT OR NOT BECAUSEI' M BED RIDDEN YOU KNOW HERWEEKEND TRIPS AROUND TOWN WITHHER SON EUGENE HAVE BEEN ONPAUSE& EUGENE SCHNEIDEREFFIE MAE'S SON 0:37 EVERYSUNDAY MORNING USED TO TAKEHER AROUND LAKE OSBORN ANDPICK UP A BLT FOR HER AND LETWATCH THE DUCKS AND STUFF LIKETHAT BROOKS SAYS ABOUT 40PERCENT OF HER PATIENTS ARENOT TECH SAAVY - AND DID'THAVE THE MEANS TO SIGN UP VIAEMAIL FOR THE STATE'SHOMEBOUND VACCINE PROGRAM..NOW THOSE PATIENTS AND THEIRCARETAKERS ARE GETTING VACCINEAND BROOKS SAYS SHE'S ABLE TOCONTINUE ORDERING THE VACCINETILL EVERY PATEINT WHO WANTSONE HAS IT.

EFFIE MAE SAYS SHEHOPES GETTING THE VACCINE FORTHE NEWS WILL INSPIRE OTHERSTO GET IT TOO.

EFFIE MAESCHNEIDER 12:32:33 / 1:10 IFIT WILL HELP OTHER PEOPLEIT OLDER PEOPLE REALIZE ITSFOR THEIR OWN GOOD THEY SHOULDTAKE IT MICHELLE QUESADA WPTNC 5.NEW RESEARCH IS RAISINGCONCERNS ABOUT THE OXF