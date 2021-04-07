Gov. Walz makes food service workers a priority for vaccination

Saturday.

Minnesota governor tim walz is kickstarting a campaign to get employees in critical industries vaccinated ?

"* service workers are a top priority.

while many have had the opportunity to work from home this pandemic

"* that's n the case for food service workers ?

"* who have had t work regardless whether their restaurants were take out only or dine in.

Governor walz is beginning a vaccine outreach program ?

"* hoping to conn workers in critical industries with vaccinations.

Foragers james higgs says he's excited food service workers are being treated as a high priority.

He said it will not only encourage his employees to get vaccinated ?

"* but it will create a safer environment "people that can come in, we can be easier to approach to other people and vice versa, they can do the same thing for us because now they understand that we're vaccinated and that we're healthy as well."

Governor walz says they've prioritized food service workers because the jobs are customer facing ?

"* and ha social distance.

zach gilleland

"* steve grov commissioner for the department of employment and economic development estimates the state has lost about one hundred thousand jobs in the hospitality industry since the start of