Jupiter’s Legacy - Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy - Netflix - Season 1 - Plot synopsis: After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy.

But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations -- and exacting personal standards.

Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, JUPITER'S LEGACY is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

Directed by Steven S.

DeKnight (premiere episode) starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, Jess Salgueiro, Humberly Gonzalez, Katharine King So, Genevieve DeGraves, Gregg Lowe, Kara Royster, Emily Siobhan McCourt, Franco Lo Presti release date May 7, 2021 (on Netflix)