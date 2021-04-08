NACS passes resolutions opposing vouchers, supporting public education funding

Northwest Allen County schools is advocating for better public school funding and requesting greater transparency of public money used to support private education.

Thanks for joining.

Tonight -- debate over funding for private schools with taxpayer money.northwest allen county schools passing resolutions requesting greater transparency.the district wants to see how indiana voucher program money is being spent.

One organization - americans for prosperity indiana - argues that's the school's business.

Fox 55's nico pennisi is live at carroll high school where he spoke this the district about this resolution.nico, why does the district feel this will level the playing field ??chris, since the beginning of indiana's choice scholarship program, $1 billion of public money has been spent on private and parochial schools.as of now, these institutions to not have to be audited by the state board of accounts or report how the money is being spent.

Northwest allen county schools wants to change that.

Take pkg: "where is it all going?"

Emleya question mother-of-three heather emley and other parents in northwest allen county schools are asking.

"the public school systems have to be audited and everything is counted down to the last pencils and piece of paper."

Emley the same isn't the case for private or parochial schools."are they going to be under the same strict guidelines that the public school system is?

To follow that money, to see where it's being spent."

Emley nacs spokeswoman lizette downey says that's why the board of trustees passed two resolutions relating to the biennium budget.the first... "putting more money into the overall budget for education for public schools, especially when they are allocating a significant portion going to the voucher program, growing and expanding that."

Downeythe second"we are pleading that we should all have the same requirements.

If you're taking public dollars, then the public deserves to know how the money is being spent."

Downey 97 percent of school-aged children living in the district attend public school.

Downey says that's why nacs opposes an expansion of the state voucher program.

Americans for prosperity indiana believes the opposite.

"we want to continue to expand this program and empower even more families to have access to an educational environment that works best for them."

Chartier spokesman michael chartier says an audit of private institution spending is unnecessary - he says even though they're receiving taxpayer money it's the business of the school and the parent only.

For his organization, school choice is the key to student success.

"for a lot of students that'll be the public school they're assigned to.

But for a lot of kids it's going to be something different."

Chartier governor eric holcomb identified a need to invest $600 million into the public school funding.

The money would help create competitive wages for teachers and increase recruitment and retention.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news