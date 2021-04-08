A NICHOLASVILLE MAN IS IN CUSTODY...AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY STOLE A POLICE OFFICER'S TASER...BIT HIM...AND THREATENED TO BEAT HIM UP.

Conspiracy theories.

A nicholasville man is in custody...after he allegedly stole a police officer's taser...bit him...and threatened to beat him up.

Full mug:taken into custody nicholasville glen richardson glen richardson.png &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; glen richardson had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged probation violation....when officers attempted to detain him things turned violent.

Richardson first tried to run away...but then took an officer's taser and bit him while he was trying to put handcuffs on...the bite caused the officer to bleed.

According to police....richardson then told officers he'd beat them up -- even telling one officer he'd quote: "kill his child when given the chance."

Richardson was taken into custody..