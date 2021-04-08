Rep. Matt Gaetz Reportedly Sought Preemptive Pardon From Trump

Matt Gaetz Reportedly Sought, Preemptive Pardon From Trump.

Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made the request in the waning days of former President Donald Trump's term, sources reveal.

CNN reports that the request from Gaetz was not seriously considered because the Trump administration had ruled out granting presumptive pardons.

According to 'The New York Times,' Gaetz's request was made after the Justice Department had opened its investigation into the FL representative.

The ongoing investigation centers on an alleged sexual relationship Gaetz had with a minor.

And whether or not Gaetz paid for the 17-year-old girl to cross state lines so that he could continue the relationship, otherwise known as sex-trafficking.

A statement released by Trump on Wednesday claims Gaetz did not ask him for a pardon.

A spokesperson for Gaetz confirmed the request but stated it was unrelated to the Justice Department investigation