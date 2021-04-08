French Open Is Postponed Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced that the tennis Grand Slam tournament will be postponed by a week.

The French Open is currently scheduled to begin on May 30.

France entered its third lockdown over the weekend in response to the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron indicated lockdown measures would hopefully be lifted by the middle of May.

FFT President Gilles Moreton consulted with several organizations before making the decision.

It will give the health situation more time to improve and should optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland-Garros, Gilles Moreton, FFT President, via ESPN.

For the fans, the players and the atmosphere, the presence of spectators is vital for our tournament, the spring's most important international sporting event, Gilles Moreton, FFT President, via ESPN