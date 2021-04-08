Timonium mass vaccination site to host first state-supported clinic over the weekend

BUT IT'S A LIMITED AMOUNT.ON SUNDAY -- BALTIMORECOUNTY'S SITE AT THE MARYLANDSTATE FAIRGROUNDS OPENS TOMORE PEOPLE.

HOWEVER -- THESTATE IS EXPERIENCING ADECREASE IN DOSES FROM JOHNSONAND JOHNSON... GOVERNOR HOGANSAYS HE ALREADY EXPECTED ABOUT80-THOUSAND FEWER DOSES FROMTHE COMPANY..

"We found outtoday that thats going tocontinue for at least a couplemore weeks.

Maybe a quartermillion doses short and thatsreally difficult when you'vegot 3,000 points ofdistribution all counting onmore doses." ON SUNDAY...5-THOUSAND JOHNSON AND JOHNSDOSES WILL BE GIVEN OUT...MEANWHILE...MORE THAN A THIRDOF BALTIMORE COUNTY RESIDENTSHAVE RECEIVED THEIR FIRSTDOS