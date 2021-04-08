Governor Kemp lifts Covid restrictions, local businesses still following guidelines

Good evening.

Governor brian kemp lifted the state's remaining covid restrictions today.

41 nbc's ariel schiller has reaction from local health experts... and shows us how businesses are responding.

((reporter)) even though governor kemp lifted covid restrictions, businesses like felicias cake factory say they're still going to follow pandemic guidelines.

Felicia howard is the owner of felicias cake factory.

She also works as a respiratory therapist.

She says she was shocked when she heard governor kemp lifted covid restrictions.

"i think it's a little too soon to completely lift all restrictions given that they're just now getting the opportunity to get more and more people vaccinated."

Howard says they'll ask bakery guests to continue wearing masks.

If you don't have a mask, they can provide one for you.

If you choose not to wear a mask, they also provide curbside service.

"we want to keep everyone in our facility safe, as well as my family safe."

The new executive order eliminates the gathering ban and the shelter in place requirements.

It also reduces any remaining distance requirements.

Public information officer for the north central health district michael hokanson says just because restrictions are lifted, doesn't mean the pandemic is over.

It's important to still keep in mind protecting yourself and others even if you might not be in an environment where the propietor, the owner of the business, etc.

Is putting up any specific kind of protections.

Hokanson urges businesses to provide some level of protection against the virus to their news.

Schiller 41 nbc news.

