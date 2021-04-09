Former 49er and Raider Identified as South Carolina Gunman

Police are trying to determine what led a former 49ers and Raiders player to allegedly kill five people including a prominent doctor before taking his own life.
Anne Makovec reports on ex-49er and Raider player Phillip Adams who fatally shot five in South Carolina before committing suicide..
Police have confirmed that former NFL star Phillip Adams was the gunman responsible for killing five people and then himself in..